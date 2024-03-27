Israel intensifies Rafah bombing despite UN ceasefire resolution

- Attacks continue and the situation on the ground remains dire despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during Ramadan, an Al Jazeera correspondent says.
- Israel is “losing political cover and protection even in the Security Council” and “the US is unable to impose its will on the international community”, Hamas says.
- Israel’s military claims it killed Hamas commander Marwan Issa in an air strike earlier this month. A Hamas politburo official says it has no evidence of the death and accuses “the enemy” of “psychological warfare”.
- Israeli tanks and armoured vehicles surround a hospital in Khan Younis as the Palestine Red Crescent Society reports another facility is “out of service” because of military operations.
- At least 32,414 Palestinians have been killed and 74,787 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. The death toll in Israel from Hamas’s October 7 attack stands at 1,139 with dozens still held captive.
- There are “reasonable grounds” to believe Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, according to a report issued on Monday by UN-appointed expert Francesca Albanese. Albanese said evidence – gathered from organisations on the ground, investigative reports and consultations with affected people – suggests that Israel has committed at least three of five acts that fall under the UN Genocide Convention
- US Defence Secretary Austin told Israel’s Defence Minister Gallant during a meeting on Tuesday that the civilian death toll in Gaza was “far too high” and the amount of humanitarian aid reaching Palestinian civilians was “far too low”.
- Israeli, US defense chiefs convey different messages after meeting. While Austin said said “the bilateral meeting with Gallant was to discuss the importance of an approach to military operations in Rafah that prioritize the protection of civilians, the dire humanitarian situation across Gaza, and threats to regional security”, Gallant said he discussed maintaining Israel’s “QME” [qualitative military edge] in the region and also discussed “operations required to destroy Hamas’ governing and terror capabilities”, the release of captives in Gaza and cooperation required “to ensure regional stability in the face of threats on multiple fronts”. The difference in emphasis by both defence chiefs appeared to underscore the growing schism between the US and Israel on how Israeli forces are conducting their war on Gaza.
- ALJAZEERA
