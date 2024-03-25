UN Chief says ‘unforgivable’ if Gaza ceasefire resolution not implemented

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday urged implementation of the first Security Council resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, after Israel voiced anger.

“This resolution must be implemented. Failure would be unforgivable,” Guterres wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution on Monday demanding an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas and the release of all hostages after the United States abstained from the vote.

The remaining 14 council members voted for the resolution, which was proposed by the 10 elected members of the body. There was a round of applause in the council chamber after the vote.

“The Palestinian people has suffered greatly. This bloodbath has continued for far too long. It is our obligation to put an end to this bloodbath before it is too late,” Algeria’s U.N. Ambassador Amar Bendjama told the council after the vote.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the failure of the U.S. to veto the resolution was a “clear retreat” from its previous position and would hurt Israel’s war efforts and bid to release more than 130 hostages still held by Hamas.

