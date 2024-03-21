‘A ghost city’: Israeli towns left abandoned as residents flee Hezbollah rockets

In Metula, an Israeli village on the border with Lebanon, rubble fills the streets and damaged houses lie empty and abandoned. It is one of a number of border towns to have been evacuated amid fighting between Israel and Lebanon-based Hezbollah, which has been firing rockets across the border since the outbreak of the war in Gaza.

As the exchanges intensify, some fear the outbreak of full-scale war, though others think that might be the only way they will be able to return to their homes.

FRANCE24