Ya Libnan

Israeli PM names the members of the delegation that will go to Washington

Share:

FILE Israel’s Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer PICTURED and national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi and a representative of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories will travel to Washington at the request of President Biden

Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi and a representative of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories will travel to Washington, according to the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. 

A statement read that the delegation will be sent to the United States following a request by President Joe Biden and to enable the continuation of fighting in the Gaza Strip

The statement read that Netanyahu is determined to go ahead with a military operation in Rafah to eliminate Hamas’ remaining battalions and guarantee that the civilian population would be protected. 

Shortly before the statement, the White House said that US and Israeli officials will likely meet early next week in Washington to discuss the possible military operation in Rafah. 

Biden and Netanyahu have been at odds over the Israeli military’s plans to continue the war in Gaza, with US national security adviser Jake Sullivan saying Monday that a major ground operation in Rafah “would be a mistake.” The city, which lies on Gaza’s southern border with Egypt, is sheltering over 1 million displaced Palestinians.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre expressed deep concerns about reports of imminent mass starvation in Gaza, noting that Biden had asked Netanyahu to send a senior team of military, intelligence and humanitarian officials to Washington for comprehensive discussions on the issue.

Israeli public broadcaster Kan revealed that Netanyahu’s office had not alerted the Israeli security establishment of his intention to send the delegation.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant will reportedly travel next week to Washington to meet with US security officials in a separate visit.

Ron Dermer is an American-born Israeli political consultant and diplomat serving as the Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs since 2022

Tzachi Hanegbi, 67 is an Israeli politician and national security expert serving as Israel’s National Security Advisor. A member of Likud, Hanegbi previously served as Minister of Agriculture and Rural DevelopmentMinister of Regional Cooperation and Minister of Community Affairs.

AL MONITOR

Share:

Comments

One response to “Israeli PM names the members of the delegation that will go to Washington”

  1. best criminal lawyers Avatar
    best criminal lawyers

    Jeremy Huss is undoubtedly the best criminal lawyer
    in Phoenix, with 20 years of unparalleled experience in DUI law in Tempe, Arizona.
    At Huss Law, they possess in-depth knowledge in navigating the complexities of
    Arizona criminal law, ensuring top-notch representation.

    Handling a wide array of cases, Jeremy and his team have represented
    clients against charges like domestic violence, cybercrime,
    and theft. This expertise spans across various areas of criminal justice, rendering Huss Law a comprehensive choice
    for anyone in need of legal defense.

    What sets Jeremy apart is his background as an Arizona criminal prosecutor.
    This experience provides him a unique perspective, empowering
    his defense strategies immensely. His approach is not just about fighting; it’s about strategizing for your
    freedom.

    Jeremy’s excellence is also reflected in his recognition within the
    legal community. Being celebrated as a top trial
    attorney by Elite Lawyer and included in the Top 100
    Attorneys is no small feat. His membership in prestigious associations like the National College
    of DUI Defense and the National DUI Defense Lawyers Association further underscores his dedication to excellence.

    When you opt for Huss Law, you’re securing a lawyer with a proven track record.
    Jeremy has achieved favorable outcomes like Second Degree Murder
    and secured favorable jury trial results on major felony charges.
    Such achievements shows his ability to handle even the most
    challenging cases.

    Additionally, the team’s strong relationships with judges at local courthouses and its
    excellent communication skills with clients like you
    ensure effective representation at every legal turn.

    To sum up, picking Jeremy Huss as your criminal lawyer in Phoenix means selecting a veteran with 20 years of experience, a proven track record, and a deep
    commitment to defending your freedom. Don’t hesitate for a free consultation and experience
    the outstanding legal defense that Huss Law has to offer.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *