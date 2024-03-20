Israeli PM names the members of the delegation that will go to Washington

FILE Israel’s Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer PICTURED and national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi and a representative of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories will travel to Washington at the request of President Biden

Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi and a representative of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories will travel to Washington, according to the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A statement read that the delegation will be sent to the United States following a request by President Joe Biden and to enable the continuation of fighting in the Gaza Strip.

The statement read that Netanyahu is determined to go ahead with a military operation in Rafah to eliminate Hamas’ remaining battalions and guarantee that the civilian population would be protected.

Shortly before the statement, the White House said that US and Israeli officials will likely meet early next week in Washington to discuss the possible military operation in Rafah.

Biden and Netanyahu have been at odds over the Israeli military’s plans to continue the war in Gaza, with US national security adviser Jake Sullivan saying Monday that a major ground operation in Rafah “would be a mistake.” The city, which lies on Gaza’s southern border with Egypt, is sheltering over 1 million displaced Palestinians.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre expressed deep concerns about reports of imminent mass starvation in Gaza, noting that Biden had asked Netanyahu to send a senior team of military, intelligence and humanitarian officials to Washington for comprehensive discussions on the issue.

Israeli public broadcaster Kan revealed that Netanyahu’s office had not alerted the Israeli security establishment of his intention to send the delegation.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant will reportedly travel next week to Washington to meet with US security officials in a separate visit.

Ron Dermer is an American-born Israeli political consultant and diplomat serving as the Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs since 2022

Tzachi Hanegbi, 67 is an Israeli politician and national security expert serving as Israel’s National Security Advisor. A member of Likud, Hanegbi previously served as Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Minister of Regional Cooperation and Minister of Community Affairs.

AL MONITOR