Lebanon replies to French proposal for Israel-Hezbollah truce

The Lebanese government called the French proposal for a truce between the militant group Hezbollah and Israel a “significant step” toward peace on the Lebanon-Israel border, Reuters reported on March 15.

What Happened: The Lebanese government called the French proposal for a truce between the militant group Hezbollah and Israel a “significant step” toward peace on the Lebanon-Israel border, Reuters reported on March 15.

Why It Matters: The Lebanese government’s reply is likely a step toward a diplomatic settlement between Hezbollah and Israel on ending cross-border exchanges, even if negotiations are contingent on the end of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. While Hezbollah did not openly accept the French proposal or back Lebanon’s reply, the group did not officially reject the Lebanese government’s position, signaling that it will likely indirectly negotiate with the Israelis to end border skirmishes. Peace negotiations

Background: France proposed on Feb. 12 the first concrete plan to prevent a wider war between Hezbollah and Israel that would culminate in the withdrawal of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force and military infrastructure from the Israel-Lebanon border up to 10 kilometers (6 miles) inside Lebanon. This buffer zone would put most of Hezbollah’s anti-tank and short-range weapons out of range of Israeli border villages.

WORLD REVIEW STRATFORD