‘Extreme hunger’ in Gaza as Ramadan begins as Israel intensifies attacks, killing women and children in a refugee camp

Photo: Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza was leveled by Israeli forces killing 15 women and children on the eve of the first day of the holy month of Ramadan
By By Maziar Motamedi
- As the Muslim holy month of Ramadan begins, the chief of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) says “extreme hunger” is spreading rapidly in Gaza, while two more Palestinians die of starvation in north Gaza, bringing the total deaths from malnutrition to 25.
- Israeli forces intensified attacks acro
- ss the Gaza Strip, killing at least 15 people, including women and children, in the Nuseirat refugee camp and al-Mawasi area in southern Gaza.
- Israeli forces prevented a large number of Palestinian worshipers from entering the compound in occupied East Jerusalem for tarawih prayers on the eve of Ramadan, local media reports.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered his defense, national security and finance ministers to open up space in Israeli prisons in preparation for the arrests of “thousands” more Palestinians this year.
