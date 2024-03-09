Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun was named first runner-up at Miss World 2024

Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun who was named first runner-up at the Miss World 2024 ceremony in India on Saturday was named In 2022 Miss Lebanon

LONDON: Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun was named first runner-up at the Miss World 2024 ceremony in India on Saturday.

Czech Republic’s Krystyna Pyszkova was crowned the winner at the event in Mumbai, which saw home favorite and Indian contestant Sini Shetty only make it to the top eight.

Reigning Miss World Karolina Bielawska from Poland crowned her successor after the finale.

Ache Abrahams from Trinidad & Tobago and Lesego Chombo of Botswana rounded out the rest of the top four.

