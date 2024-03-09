Biden tells Netanyahu you and I are going to have a ‘come to Jesus’ meeting, over Gaza aid

WASHINGTON ― President Joe Biden was captured on a hot mic following Thursday night’s State of the Union address saying he’s going to need a “come to Jesus meeting” with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The remark − picked up by a microphone during a conversation with U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo. − underscores Biden’s growing frustration with Netanyahu amid Israel’s war against Hamas as the U.S. works to get more humanitarian aid into Gaza.

As Biden stayed in the Capitol to talk to supporters after his address, Bennett told Biden “great speech” during a brief conversation before urging the president to “keep pushing” for humanitarian aid into Gaza.

“I told him, Bibi, and don’t repeat this, ‘But you and I are going to have a ‘come to Jesus’ meeting,’” Biden said, referring to Netanyahu.

USA Today