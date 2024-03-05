Millions of Palestinians in Gaza facing starvation. Only US can force Israel to avert famine

Hundreds of thousands are starving in Gaza as famine arrives at ‘incredible speed,’ UN aid chief warned

More people in Gaza could starve to death than have been killed so far in Israeli attacks since 7 October, aid experts are warning – amid increasingly desperate calls for Israel to allow more aid into the territory, which is thought to be on the brink of famine.

Among those issuing the warning are Hardin Lang, vice president for programs and policy at Refugees International and a former United Nations official, and Jeremy Konyndyk, president of Refugees International and a former head of disaster assistance at the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

In an article for the Foreign Affairs publication, they pointed to Israel’s role in the current plight of people facing starvation in Gaza.

“At present, the wartime conduct of the Israeli government is both accelerating Gaza’s descent toward mass hunger and obstructing the deployment of the resources necessary to prevent it,” the pair write.

“In an incident emblematic of the larger problem, a clearly marked UN relief convoy waiting at an Israeli military checkpoint was bombarded on 5 February by Israeli naval forces despite having cleared the movement with the Israeli military in advance. The UN was forced to halt food deliveries to northern Gaza for weeks as a result.”

They said the US was “likely the only outside power that can ensure a famine is avoided, given the leverage it has with its ally Israel”.

“Famine is close but not yet inevitable,” they said.

“Although famine-level hunger now exists throughout much of Gaza, and malnutrition is rising rapidly, this crisis has not yet translated into widespread excess mortality.

“The area’s death rates are shocking, but they remain mostly related to war injuries rather than hunger. This means there is a window to reverse the descent toward famine – if there is the political will to do so. But time is of the essence.

“Once famine-related mortality gains momentum, it is even harder to slow down. The first step will be for the US government to give this challenge the priority it deserves.”

Meanwhile, Dave Harden, the former head of USAID in Gaza and the West Bank, added his voice to calls for the US to exert its influence.

Referring to the scheduled meeting today between Israeli war cabinet member and US officials in Washington, Mr Harden said: “During this meeting with Benny Gantz, the Biden administration must bring Netanyahu in line, and open up humanitarian assistance that irreversibly blunts the risk of famine in Gaza.”

