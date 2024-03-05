Israeli attacks on aid seekers in Gaza continue

Israeli forces firing on a crowd of Palestinians awaiting aid distribution at the Kuwaiti roundabout in Gaza City, in the second such attack since yesterday.
By Alastair McCready and Zaheena Rasheed
- Al Jazeera cameras have captured Israeli forces firing on a crowd of Palestinians awaiting aid distribution at the Kuwaiti roundabout in Gaza City, in the second such attack since yesterday.
- UNRWA chief Lazzarini tells the UN General Assembly that his agency is in “uncharted territory” with “serious” consequences for global and regional security if more funding is not secured.
- The number of children who have died as a result of malnutrition and inadequate medical care in Gaza has increased
- A UN team finds “reasonable grounds to believe” that sexual violence occurred during the October 7 attack on Israel but an official says the findings do not “in any way legitimize” further violence and calls for a ceasefire in Gaza as well as the release of captives.
- At least 30,534 Palestinians have been killed and 71,920 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. The revised death toll in Israel from the October 7 Hamas attacks stands at 1,139.
- More people in Gaza could starve to death than have been killed so far in Israeli attacks since 7 October, aid experts are warning – amid increasingly desperate calls for Israel to allow more aid into the territory, which is thought to be on the brink of famine.
- Al Jazeera
