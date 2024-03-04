VP Harris calls for an ‘immediate’ cease-fire in Gaza, “too many innocent Palestinians have been killed”

Vice President Kamala Harris calls for an “immediate” cease-fire ahead of her remarks at the 57th-anniversary commemoration of Bloody Sunday at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama. She said: “Too many innocent Palestinians have been killed”. More than 25,000 women and children have been killed , according to US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, raising questions about the moral and legal aspects of the military tactics used by Tel Aviv. | Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images

By EUGENE DANIELS and EUN KYUNG KIM

US Vice President Kamala Harris called for “an immediate cease-fire” in the Israel-Hamas fighting during an event Sunday in Alabama that was to commemorate the anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

“Given the immense scale of suffering in Gaza, there must be an immediate cease-fire at least for the next six weeks, which is currently on the table,” she told the Selma crowd, drawing loud applause.

Harris was referring to a six-week pause in the fighting that would allow for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas. But the vice president also pressed Israel to do more to increase the flow of aid.

“No excuses,” she said, calling the situation in Gaza a “humanitarian catastrophe.”

Harris’ remarks reflect the Biden administration’s most pointed frustrations yet about the Middle East crisis and a recent shift in its public comments. The White House has increasingly been more direct in its urging for a pause in the fighting that has killed tens of thousands since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel. Harris’s speech also came a day after the U.S. began airdrops of food and other humanitarian aid into Gaza.

On Friday, before his White House meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, President Joe Biden struck a similar tone on pushing for a six-week cease-fire agreement and the need for Israel to let more aid into the region.

“We’re trying to work out a deal between Israel and Hamas on the hostages being returned and — an immediate cease-fire in Gaza for at least the next six weeks — to allow the surge of aid through the entire Gaza Strip, not just the south but the entire Gaza Strip,” the president told reporters.

One administration official pushed back when asked about the administration’s tone changing in public. “I don’t know if it’s entering a new phase as much as the humanitarian needs have just become much more dire. And that necessitates a stronger humanitarian response,” said the official, who was granted anonymity to speak about a sensitive subject.

Harris’ remarks in Selma about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza were the most direct she’s been to date.

“What we are seeing every day in Gaza is devastating. We have seen reports of families eating leaves or animal feed. Women giving birth to malnourished babies with little or no medical care,” she said. “And children were dying from malnutrition and dehydration. As I have said many times, too many innocent Palestinians have been killed.”

Last Monday, Biden had optimistically predicted to reporters that a cease-fire could be in place by Monday. “My national security adviser tells me that we’re close — we’re close, we’re not done yet,” the president said during a visit to New York, while visiting an ice cream shop with late-night host Seth Meyers.

But a few days later, Biden backtracked on his prediction. “Hope springs eternal,” he said about his expectations for an agreement, admitting: “Probably not by Monday, but I’m hopeful.”

Reports from Israel indicated that Benny Gantz, who joined Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Cabinet at the start of the war, had traveled to Washington to meet with Harris despite objections from Netanyahu. Gantz, a former prime minister, was a staunch opponent of Netanyahu before joining his unity government.

POLITICO