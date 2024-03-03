Hamas: No deal without permanent ceasefire

“More than 90% of the Gazan population has been displaced. This is a staggering and unprecedented level of destruction and forced displacement, taking place in front of our eyes”, UNRWA declared . The US vetoed for the third time last week the UN Security Council Resolution that called for a Ceasefire in Gaza. President Biden was accused of complicity in the Gaza genocide

In a new development amid ongoing negotiations, Hamas, the group governing the Gaza Strip, has said that it will not agree to the release of hostages without Israel committing to a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Citing a source within Hamas, CNN reported that the group is adamant about the cessation of hostilities as a prerequisite for any deal regarding the release of hostages.

According to the Hamas source, apart from the demand for a fixed truce, two other key points of contention preventing an agreement from being reached include the withdrawal of Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) troops from Gaza and the allowance for civilians to return to the northern Gaza Strip.

Additionally, Hamas has insisted on the provision of aid to both the southern and northern parts of the Gaza Strip before agreeing to any deal. This demand underscores the dire humanitarian situation in the region, which has been exacerbated by the recent escalation of conflict.

However, Israel’s response to Hamas’ demands has been less than satisfactory, leading to a stalemate in negotiations. Israel has sought specific assurances from Hamas regarding the release of hostages and the number of Palestinian prisoners to be freed in exchange.

After receiving the response from Hamas, Israel has refrained from sending a negotiating team to continue talks in Cairo.

Over 25, 000 women and children killed in Gaza

More than 25,000 women and children have been killed in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 7, according to US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, raising questions about the moral and legal aspects of the military tactics used by Tel Aviv. According to Gaza heath authoroties 1 in 20 children have been killed in Gaza by Israeli forces .