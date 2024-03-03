Bassil blasts Lebanon govt for closing some of the Lebanese embassies

The mere idea of closing some embassies by the caretaker government means suffocation of Lebanon and a crime against millions of Lebanese.



The head of the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gebran Bassil, stressed in a statement on social media that “the Lebanese diaspora is Lebanon’s second lung. Whenever I open lines of communication with the Lebanese communities in the countries of diaspora, the oxygen in the body of the motherland increases and the level of wellness and vitality increases.”

Bassil believed that “the mere thought of the caretaker government, which lacks legitimacy and lacks a charter, to close the embassies in Chile, Uruguay, Ecuador, Paraguay, and Malaysia, in addition to the General Consulate in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, is a strangulation of Lebanon and a crime against millions of Lebanese spread in these countries.”

He added: “Whoever does not realize the value of the Lebanese expansion does not understand the meaning of Lebanon.”

Remittances sent home by Lebanese living abroad stood at 4.6 billion U.S. dollars, or 37.8 percent of the country’s GDP, in 2022, representing the highest ratio in the Middle East and North Africa region, a UN report has said.

The report was launched by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) explores the changing role of remittances before and after the 2019 economic and financial crisis.

The report estimates that remittances to Lebanon amount to approximately 6 to 7 billion dollars yearly between 2011 and 2021.

Before the crisis, these inflows used to serve as household additional income and be used mainly in consumptions and human capital investments, such as health and education. But now they are primarily used to meet the basic and survival needs of recipient households, said the report.

“Exploring remittance trends is important for UNDP as they constitute a significant part of the Lebanese economy. The detailed insights from this research provide a clear picture of how remittances are being used and their impact on Lebanese households and the economy at large,” said Melanie Hauenstein, UNDP Resident Representative in Lebanon, at a press conference to announce the report’s results.

“Understanding these dynamics allows us to create more effective strategies and policies that can leverage these funds for sustainable development and economic recovery,” she added.

The report noted that the steady flow of remittances indicates a strong connection between Lebanese expatriates and their country which must be a chance to channel these financial flows into investing in local development and recovery initiatives.

Many Lebanese leaders are expected to also raise hell about the closure of the embassies , since the Lebanese diaspora is” Lebanon’s second lung” as Bassil said .

Many in Lebanon believe that if it was not for its diaspora , many parts of Lebanon could face hunger and starvation after the banks stole their hard earned money .

One observer told Ya Libnan ” Caretaker PM Najib Mikati is the richest man in Lebanon and these remittances mean absolutely nothing for him, for this reason I can understand why he does not give a damn about the diaspora ”

