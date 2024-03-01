Ben-Gvir praises the Israelis that killed, wounded 1,000 Palestinians waiting for food as “our heroes”

The extremist far-right Israeli National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir praised as our heroes the Israeli soldiers that killed, wounded 1,000 Palestinians waiting for food as “our heroes” . He reiterated his demand to halt the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, claiming it poses threats to soldiers

The extremist far-right Israeli National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir praised as

The Palestinians were desperately trying to obtain some flour and other urgent supplies in a part of the Strip that is experiencing an acute famine.

Following attempts by the Israeli military to divert attention from a large massacre in northern Gaza on Thursday, more and more voices from the Israeli government and its media hailed the ‘heroic fighters’ who killed and wounded over 1,000 Palestinians.

The Palestinians were desperately trying to obtain some flour and other urgent supplies in a part of the Strip that is experiencing an acute famine.

The Israeli army initially took responsibility, before suggesting that the Palestinains died from a stampede caused by the rush to obtain food. The storyline changed again, however, when video footage showed the crowds of hungry Gazans attacked by the Israeli army.

For Israeli National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, however, the latest of estimated 2,000 massacres committed against Palestinains since October 7 does not require an apology or an investigation.

The extremist far-right Israeli politician on Thursday congratulated Israeli soldiers who carried out the massacre, Anadolu Agency reported.

“We must give complete support to our heroic fighters operating in Gaza, who acted excellently against a Gazan mob that tried to harm them,” Ben-Gvir said in a statement.

Aaron Bushnell was the US Air Force member who set himself on fire in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington, DC on Sunday and died later in protest against the war in Gaza where over 30,000 , mainly women and children have been killed with US help . Bushnell who was privy to US confidential intelligence reportedly revealed to his friend that the US troops are helping Israel in killing Palestinians inside the Gaza tunnels

Moreover, the Israeli extremist reiterated his demand to halt the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, claiming it poses threats to soldiers.

“Today it was proven that the transfer of humanitarian aid to Gaza is not only madness while our hostages are held in the Strip … but also endangers IDF (Israeli occupation army) soldiers,” Ben-Gvir said.

He also called the incident “another clear reason why we must stop transferring this aid”.

Another Massacre

Early Thursday, Israeli forces shelled a crowd of Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid south of Gaza City at the ‘Al-Nabulsi Roundabout’ area, leaving at least 112 Palestinians dead and nearly 800 injured, according to the Gaza-based Health Ministry.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 30,035 Palestinians have been killed, and 70,457 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

“It’s not a war of soldiers against soldiers. It’s a war between a highly prepared army and women and children,” Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva told reporters in Addis Ababa where he was attending an African Union summit on Sunday and compared Israeli war on Gaza Brazilian president compares Israel’s war on Gaza with the Holocaust

During a press conference in Ethiopia on February 18, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva compared Israel’s massacre of Palestinians to the Nazi Third Reich’s extermination of European Jews: “What is happening in the Gaza Strip to the Palestinian people hasn’t occurred in any other time in history. In fact, it did when Hitler decided to kill the Jews.”

“It’s not a war of soldiers against soldiers. It’s a war between a highly prepared army and women and children,” Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva told reporters in Addis Ababa where he was attending an African Union summit and compared Israeli war on Gaza Brazilian president compares Israel’s war on Gaza with the Holocaust

PC