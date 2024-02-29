Over100 Palestinians waiting for food aid were killed and 760 were wounded after being shot at by Israeli forces in Gaza.

Palestinians line up for food in Rafah, Gaza Strip, February 23, 2024 [Fatima Shbai/AP Photo]
Summary
- At least 104 Palestinians waiting for food aid were killed and 760 were wounded after being shot at by Israeli forces in Gaza.
- Marwan Bishara, Al Jazeera’s senior political analyst, says the killing of Palestinians waiting for food aid in Gaza was “state-sponsored terror”.
- Israeli air strikes and shelling have killed at least 30 people in separate attacks in the Nuseirat, Bureij, and Khan Younis camps in Gaza.
- The NGO Save the Children says the world is “witnessing a mass killing of children in slow motion” in Gaza.
- Gaza Health Ministry says six children died in north Gaza from dehydration and malnutrition at Kamal Adwan and al-Shifa hospitals, while others are in critical condition.
- At least 30,035 people have been killed and 70,457 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. The revised death toll in Israel from the October 7 attacks stands at 1,139.
- Al Jazeera
