Democratic mayor in Michigan blasts Biden over ‘temporary cease-fire’ remark

Abdullah Hammoud, the Democratic mayor of Dearborn, Michigan criticized Biden tonight over his remarks about a potential temporary cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

“The first and most immediate thing you need to do is step to the podium and not call for a temporary cease-fire, to stop using language such as ‘humanitarian pauses,’ which is just disrespectful and dehumanizing, and once and for all come out and say, ‘We demand the end of the killing of innocent men, women and children, and that begins with a permanent and lasting cease-fire,’” Hammoud told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes on “All In.”

Hammoud has been a leading voice in the Listen to Michigan campaign to vote “uncommitted” in today’s Democratic primary.

“I believe in holding our elected officials accountable, even if we belong to the same party. And that’s the message that we’re trying to send: We want a president who does not support genocide,” Hammoud said.

