Biden’s late-night talk show appearance draws pro-Palestinian protest

“The president needs to start answering to the American people—not the far-right Israeli government indiscriminately bombing the people of Gaza,” said Jewish Voice for Peace.

By SAMANTHA LATSON

President Joe Biden’s Monday afternoon taping of NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers” drew a crowd of pro-Palestinian demonstrators, the latest instance of progressive pushback against his administration’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war.

The group Jewish Voice for Peace NYC posted pictures of the protesters on social media. Some wore shirts saying, “cease-fire now,” while holding a banner with the words “Jews to Biden: Stop Arming Genocide.”

“Hundreds of Jews and allies are taking over NBC’s famed 30 Rockefeller Center headquarters in NYC to disrupt President Biden’s appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. @POTUS deadly foreign policy has funded and armed genocide in Gaza,” the group wrote.

President Joe Biden talks with Seth Meyers during a taping of the “Late Night with Seth Meyers” Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, in New York.

A later post claimed that “50 Jewish” protesters were arrested while calling on Biden to stop supporting the Israeli government and its military operations in Gaza, which the group described as “genocide” against Palestinians.

Biden’s late-night talk show appearance, alongside fellow guest Amy Poehler, was taped to air Tuesday after midnight, according to a White House pool report.

