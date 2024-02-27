Biden hopes to have a ceasefire in the Israeli war on Gaza by next Monday



Photo: “More than 90% of the Gazan population has been displaced. This is a staggering and unprecedented level of destruction and forced displacement, taking place in front of our eyes”, UNRWA declared on Monday. The US vetoed for the third time last week the UN Security Council Resolution that called for a Ceasefire in Gaza. President Biden was accused of complicity in the Gaza genocide . Nearly 30,000 mostly women and children have been killed in Gaza

President Joe Biden said Monday he hoped a ceasefire in Gaza could start by the beginning of next week.

Visiting New York, Biden was asked when a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas might start, and answered, “My national security advisor tells me that we’re close, we’re close, we’re not done yet. My hope is by next Monday we’ll have a ceasefire.”

Biden’s Monday afternoon taping of NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers” drew a crowd of pro-Palestinian demonstrators, the latest instance of progressive pushback against his administration’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war.

The group Jewish Voice for Peace NYC posted pictures of the protesters on social media. Some wore shirts saying, “cease-fire now,” while holding a banner with the words “Jews to Biden: Stop Arming Genocide.”

“Hundreds of Jews and allies are taking over NBC’s famed 30 Rockefeller Center headquarters in NYC to disrupt President Biden’s appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. @POTUS deadly foreign policy has funded and armed genocide in Gaza,” the group wrote.

