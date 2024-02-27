Al Jazeera reveals terms of initial framework for Gaza ceasefire

Gaza destruction: Amid restrictions on optical satellite images, researchers have developed a radar technique to gauge building damage in Gaza

According to Lebanese media reports Al Jazeera revealed the terms of the initial framework for the ceasefire and prisoner exchange that Israel recently agreed to in Paris. its sources pointed out that Israel stipulated the gradual return of the displaced to the northern Gaza Strip, with the exception of those of military service age.

Al Jazeera’s sources explained that Israel accepted Hamas’s request to increase the entry of aid and temporary homes into the Strip and bring in heavy machinery and equipment. Israel also proposed repositioning its forces outside crowded areas and halting aerial reconnaissance for 8 hours a day.

Al Jazeera also revealed that Israel agreed to release 400 Palestinian prisoners, including a number of people with high sentences. Israel will also release an additional 400 Palestinian prisoners, in return for the release of 40 Israeli prisoners, women, and children.

This comes after a day in which about 90 Palestinians were killed, most of them in Rafah and Khan Yunis in the south of the Gaza Strip, and Deir al-Balah in the center, while the Al-Quds Brigades – the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement – announced that it had bombed “a gathering of enemy soldiers and vehicles south of the Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City.”

Hamas approves terms but says Israel is stalling

The head of the Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, announced, after a meeting with the Emir of Qatar, that “Hamas responded to the efforts of the mediators and agreed to the course of negotiations on stopping the aggression, but it sees that the enemy is stalling, which it will not accept in any way.”

Haniyeh indicated, in a press conference, that “we will not allow the enemy to use the negotiations as a cover for its crimes, and stopping the starvation war receives the highest levels of attention and must not be linked to any other issues.”

Haniyeh stated, “The Zionist enemy is stalling, which the movement will not accept .”

