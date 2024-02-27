Abbas accepts the resignation of the Palestinian government in West Bank

The Palestinian Authority’s prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Monday announced the resignation of his government, which rules part of the occupied West Bank, citing the “new reality” that has emerged as a result of the Israel-Hamas war. Israel’s military presented a plan for evacuating areas of the Gaza Strip as Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said a ground invasion into Rafah was necessary for “total victory”.

Summary



Summary:

UN chief Antonio Guterres on Monday warned that a full-scale Israeli military operation in Rafah would put “the final nail in the coffin” for aid programs in Gaza , where humanitarian assistance remains “completely insufficient”.

, where humanitarian assistance remains “completely insufficient”. The Palestinian Authority’s prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Monday announced the resignation of his government, which rules part of the occupied West Bank, citing the need for change in light of the Israel-Hamas war.

of his government, which rules part of the occupied West Bank, citing the need for change in light of the Israel-Hamas war. Israel’s military proposed a plan Monday for “evacuating” civilians from the Gaza Strip after Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said a ground invasion of the Palestinian territory’s southern city Rafah was necessary for “total victory”.

after Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said a ground invasion of the Palestinian territory’s southern city Rafah was necessary for “total victory”. A senior official from Egypt, which along with Qatar is a mediator between Israel and Hamas, said a new draft ceasefire deal currently being negotiated includes the release of up to 40 women and older hostages in return for up to 300 Palestinian prisoners, mostly women, minors, and older people.

At least 29,782 people have been killed and 70,043 wounded in Israeli strikes in Gaza, two thirds of which are children and women, the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Saturday. Around 1,139 people were killed in the Hamas-led October 7 attacks, according to Israeli officials. Around 250 people were taken hostage during the attack and 132 are still in Gaza, according to Israeli figures.

in Israeli strikes in Gaza, two thirds of which are children and women, the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Saturday. Around 1,139 people were killed in the Hamas-led October 7 attacks, according to Israeli officials. Around 250 people were taken hostage during the attack and 132 are still in Gaza, according to Israeli figures. US praised reforms by the Palestinian Authority as a step towards reuniting the West Bank with war-ravaged Gaza after the prime minister stepped down.

“We do welcome steps for the PA to reform and revitalize itself,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters, using the Palestinian Authority’s initials.

Israel on Monday filed a report with the International Court of Justice about measures taken to comply with an interim ruling that called on it to prevent Gaza war actions that might amount to genocide, an Israeli official said. The official did not provide details on the content of the report, which was filed hours before the deadline for its submission.

Israel is committed to winning the war in Gaza and eliminating Hamas regardless of the economic toll on the country, Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat said on Monday. Israel’s $500-billion economy has taken a hit during the more than four-month-old war against the Palestinian militant group in Gaza, during which thousands of people have left the Israeli workforce and gone to serve in the military.

The Jordanian army on Monday said it had carried out a series of humanitarian aid drops of food and other supplies into the besieged Gaza Strip, one of them by a French army plane. Jordanian forces made “four air drops carrying aid for the people of Gaza”, under the directive of Jordanian King Abdullah II, a statement said.

Hezbollah fired on Monday a volley of rockets at an Israeli military base, the Lebanese group said after Israel’s first strikes on Lebanon’s east in months of hostilities linked to the Gaza war. Two Hezbollah members were killed in the Israeli strikes in the Baalbek area, two security officials in Lebanon and a source close to the Iran-backed group told AFP.

AFP? France24