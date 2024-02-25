Man died after setting himself on fire in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington, DC

A man died after setting himself on fire outside of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., the District Fire Department confirmed the news.

D.C. Fire and EMS said that units responded just before 1 p.m. and discovered a man with burn injuries in front of the embassy. He was transported to an area hospital with critical and life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson from the Secret Service told DailyMail.com, ‘The U.S. Secret Service, Uniformed Division responded to the 3400 Block of International Drive, NW, DC regarding an individual that was experiencing a possible medical emergency.’

‘DC Fire & EMS responded to the scene and treated the individual prior to transport to an area hospital.’

A similar incident occurred in December when a protester self-immolated at the Israeli consulate in Atlanta. Authorities discovered a Palestinian flag near the consulate, part of the protest against Israel’s ongoing military action in the Gaza Strip.

It was not immediately clear if the man on fire in D.C. was also protesting the Israeli government’s actions in Gaza where nearly 30,000 Palestinians have been killed , mostly women and children since October 7, 2023

