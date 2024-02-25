An Israeli strike on a truck in Syria kills 2 Hezbollah members “On the Road to Jerusalem”

Hezbollah’s military media identified the Hezbollah members killed in Syria as martyr Hussein Ali Al-Dirani “Abu Ali,” born in 1986 from the town of Qasrnaba in Bekaa, and the martyr Ahmed Muhammad Al-Afi “Mahmoud,” born in 1980 from the town of Qasrnaba in the Bekaa. Both were reportedly killed ” on the road to Jerusalem.”

An Israeli strike on a truck in Syria near the Lebanese border killed two Hezbollah members at dawn on Sunday, a war monitor said.

“Israel struck a civilian truck with a missile near the Syrian-Lebanese border,” the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said in a report.

The strike led to “the death of at least two Hezbollah members,” said the Britain-based Observatory, which relies on a network of sources in Syria.

Hezbollah later announced in separate statements that two of its fighters were “martyred on the road to Jerusalem,” the phrase it uses to refer to members killed by Israeli fire.

A source close to Hezbollah confirmed that both were killed this morning in Syria.

Syrian state media did not report the strike.

Since Syria’s civil war began in 2011 following an uprising against the government of President Bashar al-Assad, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes in Syria, primarily against pro-Iran forces, among them Hezbollah and the Syrian army.

An Israeli strike on a Damascus residential neighborhood on Wednesday killed three Iran-backed fighters, a Syrian and two foreigners, according to the Observatory.

The strikes have multiplied amidst the ongoing war in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

On February 10, the Observatory reported an Israeli strike on a building west of Damascus that killed three people from pro-Iran militias.

Since the start of the war in Gaza on October 7, Hezbollah has announced the death of 16 members killed by Israeli strikes in Syria.

The Israeli military announced on February 3 that it had “attacked, from the ground and air, more than 50 such targets of Hezbollah spread throughout Syria.”

Israel rarely comments on individual strikes but has repeatedly said it will not allow Iran to expand its presence in Syria.

“On the Road to Jerusalem”

Seventeen days after the “Al-Aqsa Flood” and confrontations in the south, Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah, appeared with a handwritten letter in which he requested the naming of the martyrs who fell on the Palestinian border line since October 7th as “Martyrs on the Road to Jerusalem.”

Ali Hussein, a political analyst told Ya Libnan that” Hezbollah fighters must have taken many captagon pills and that is why they lost their way to Jerusalem”. He added: “Hezbollah is a master in faking everything. The Iran-backed militia claims it is defending Lebanon while all it is doing is trying to increase Iran’s influence in the region, nothing less, nothing more”

