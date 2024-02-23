Ya Libnan

UN rights chief deplores ‘entrenched impunity’ amid Israel-Hamas war

The United Nations human rights chief has called for perpetrators of gross human rights violations in the conflict between Israel and Hamas to be held accountable. 

Volker Turk deplored the “entrenched impunity” of many involved in war crimes during the conflict, and said it “cannot persist”. 

He added this impunity had contributed to violations that could amount to international crimes.

Mr Turk also urged all parties to the conflict to “put an end to impunity and conduct prompt, independent, impartial, thorough, effective and transparent investigations” into alleged crimes under international law.

SKY NEWS

