Lebanese warehouse hit in Israeli strike is still burning in Ghazieh

Photo:

Firefighters in southern Lebanon were battling a diesel fuel fire in a warehouse that was struck by Israeli jets for a second day Tuesday.

The Israeli military’s Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee said the attack Monday targeted a weapons warehouse that belonged to the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group.

The strike that wounded 14 people was one of the largest near , Sidon, a major Lebanese city since clashes between the Israeli military and Hezbollah along the Lebanese-Israeli border erupted after the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7.

Mohamad Khalifa, the owner of the warehouse, denied allegations that the facility belonged to Hezbollah.

People gather at a destroyed warehouse that Israel says is a Hezbollah arms depot, still burning after it was hit a day earlier in Israeli airstrikes, at an industrial district in the southern coastal town of Ghazieh, Lebanon, Feb. 20, 2024 (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

“This is a company registered for 11 years that works with electricity generators, open from morning until night, receiving customers all day,” he told The Associated Press. “There is nothing hidden here. The claim that this has weapons is a lie.”

The airstrike reduced the warehouse to scraps, with fuel fires slowly burning.

AP/ Asharq Al Awsat