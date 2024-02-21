Colombian president backs Brazilian president’s comments on Gaza genocide

File photo of Columbian President Gustavo Petro and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

Colombian President Gustavo Petro applauded Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s recent words labeling “Israel’s” operation in the Gaza Strip “a genocide” and called an urgent halt to the carnage in the besieged strip on Tuesday.

Petro wrote on X that he expressed solidarity with Lula and reiterated that a “genocide is taking place in Gaza,” and thousands were being murdered.

This was not Lula’s first time to draw such comparisons, nor was he the first world leader to do so.

During an African Union summit in Addis Ababa, the Brazilian President said, “What’s happening in the Gaza Strip isn’t a war, it’s a genocide,” detailing that Israeli troops were not fighting “soldiers against soldiers,” but rather a highly prepared army against “women and children.”