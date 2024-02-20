Few in Israel’s ‘political elite’ seek peace or two-state solution

Summary

Israel hit Gaza with air strikes on Tuesday as world powers grappled with how to broker a ceasefire ahead of a UN Security Council vote that was expected to be blocked by a US veto.

A total of 103 Palestinians were killed in the past 24 hours of Israeli strikes and ground combat in the besieged Hamas-ruled territory, its health ministry said.

The United Nations has sounded the alarm over the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, warning that food shortages could lead to an “explosion” of preventable child deaths.

More than four months of relentless fighting have flattened much of the coastal territory, pushed 2.2 million people to the brink of famine and displaced three-quarters of the population, according to UN estimates.

Brazil’s president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, angered Israeli authorities on Sunday after he compared Israel’s genocide in the war against Hamas to the Holocaust. “It’s not a war of soldiers against soldiers. It’s a war between a highly prepared army and women and children ”, he said