Rubymar cargo ship targeted by Yemen’s Houthis ‘at risk of sinking’

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis targeted the Rubymar cargo ship, a Belize-flagged, UK-registered, and Lebanese-operated in the Gulf of Aden and it is now at risk of sinking, the group’s military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a statement on Monday.

The crew are safe, he said, adding the Houthis had also shot down a U.S drone in Hodeidah.

A Belize-flagged, UK-registered, and Lebanese-operated open hatch general cargo ship came under attack in the Bab al-Mandab Strait off Yemen on Sunday, British maritime security firm Ambrey said.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations agency reported the crew had abandoned a ship off Yemen after an explosion.

A UK government spokesperson said vessels from a coalition of Western ships were “already on the scene”

“HMS Richmond also continues to patrol in the Red Sea to help protect commercial shipping,” the spokesperson said.

“We have been clear that any attacks on commercial shipping are completely unacceptable and that the UK and our allies reserve the right to respond appropriately.”

Meanwhile, British defence secretary, Grant Shapps, told the House of Commons on Tuesday he would make a judgment “based on the reality on the ground” when asked if more Royal Navy ships should be sent to the Red Sea.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesman said: “Clearly we condemn any attacks by the Houthis against commercial civilian ships.

“HMS Diamond and HMS Richmond continue to patrol the Red Sea to help protect commercial shipping and, as the PM has said, we will not hesitate to act to protect freedom of navigation and lives at sea.”

The UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said the vessel, which it did not identify, was damaged by an explosion 35 nautical miles south of Yemen, forcing its crew to abandon ship.

The agency said the ship was damaged following “an explosion in close proximity to the vessel” but that all crew were reported as “safe”.

News Agencies