What is Biden waiting for? The time to recognize the state of Palestine is now

“Only Biden and M.B.S. can redirect the Israeli-Palestinian conflict“, Thomas friedman a prominent American political commentator and author wrote in the New York Times last week.

Ya Libnan Editorial

Introduction

The longstanding conflict between Israel and Palestine has been a complex and contentious issue, marked by decades of political, historical, and territorial disputes. One key aspect of this conflict revolves around the international recognition of Palestine as a sovereign state. The recognition of Palestine holds profound implications for the region’s stability, peace efforts, and the rights of the Palestinian people.

Historical Context:

The roots of the Israel-Palestine conflict date back to the late 19th century, with the rise of the Zionist movement and the subsequent establishment of the state of Israel in 1948. The partition of Palestine led to displacement, violence, and ongoing tension, setting the stage for a protracted conflict.

In 1988, the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) declared the establishment of the State of Palestine, seeking international recognition. However, the journey towards global acknowledgment has been fraught with challenges, as geopolitical considerations, regional dynamics, and historical grievances have played a significant role in shaping the international response.

In an attempt to solve the decades-long Israeli–Palestinian conflict, the Oslo Accords were signed between Israel and the PLO in 1993 and 1995, creating the Palestinian Authority (PA) as a self-governing interim administration in the Gaza Strip and around 40% of the West Bank. After the assassination of Yitzhak Rabin and Benjamin Netanyahu‘s ascension to power, the negotiations between Israel and the PA stalled, which led the Palestinians to pursue international recognition of the State of Palestine without Israeli acquiescence.

International Recognition:

As of January 2022, over 130 of the 193 United Nations member states and two observer states have recognized Palestine as a sovereign state. Notable recognitions include those from Latin American and African countries, contributing to growing momentum in the push for Palestinian statehood.

Supporters argue that recognizing Palestine is a matter of justice, self-determination, and human rights. They emphasize the need for a two-state solution, where Israel and Palestine coexist side by side, each with its own secure borders. The recognition of Palestine is seen as a step towards achieving a just and lasting peace in the region.

Opponents, on the other hand, often cite concerns about the complexities of the conflict, the absence of direct negotiations between Israel and Palestine, and potential repercussions on regional stability, making it a delicate diplomatic challenge.

The Role of the United Nations:

Palestine 194 is an ongoing diplomatic campaign by the Palestinian National Authority to gain membership in the United Nations for the State of Palestine. The name of the campaign is a reference to Palestine becoming the 194th member of the UN.

The United Nations has played a central role in the discourse surrounding Palestinian statehood. The General Assembly granted Palestine non-member observer state status in 2012, a move that was hailed by supporters as a diplomatic victory. However, this falls short of full recognition as a sovereign state.

Efforts to obtain full UN membership for Palestine have faced obstacles, including the United States’ historic opposition, often citing the need for direct negotiations between the parties involved. The role of the UN remains pivotal, as it seeks to foster dialogue, advocate for peaceful resolutions, and uphold the principles of international law.

The recognition of Palestine as a sovereign state is a multifaceted issue with profound implications for the region’s stability and the realization of a two-state solution. As the international community grapples with this complex matter, it is essential to foster dialogue, encourage direct negotiations, and address the historical grievances that have fueled decades of conflict. Only through a concerted effort and a commitment to justice can the aspirations of both Israelis and Palestinians for a secure and peaceful coexistence be realized.

Among the G20, nine countries (Argentina, Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Turkey) have recognized Palestine as a state while ten countries (Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and the United States) have not even though all these countries spoke in favor of the two-State solution

Biden’s Support for a Two-State Solution:

President Biden has been vocal in advocating for a two-state solution, emphasizing the need for a peaceful coexistence between Israel and Palestine. His administration’s commitment to reviving diplomatic efforts has raised expectations, especially given the tragic toll of the conflict, particularly in Gaza, where thousands, mainly women and children, have lost their lives.

All the G20 countries that have not yet recognized the Palestinan states are reportedly waiting for a move from the United States and most of them expressed interest in recognizing the state ofPalestine

The question is:

What is Biden waiting for?

Over 28, 000 Palestinians mostly women and children in Gaza have been killed.

Netanyahu has not been able to demolish Hamas , nor has he been able to free the hostages and many have been killed by Israeli strikes

Is Biden waiting for Netanyahu’s permission to recognize the state of Palestine?

If This is the case, it will never happen because Netanyahu is under the illusion that the two-state solution spells the end of Israel a notion that critics dismiss as unfounded. Many of his critics inside Israel believe that Netanyahu sees the two-state solution as the end of his political career

Finally, Israel will be able to coexist peacefully with its surrounding neighbors

No more wars

Advocates of the two-state solution argue that it is not only in the best interest of Palestine but also offers substantial advantages for Israel. A peaceful resolution could pave the way for economic cooperation, trade, and shared prosperity in the region. Rather than allocating resources to military endeavors, Israel could redirect its focus towards economic growth and regional collaboration, transforming the Middle East into a hub of innovation and development, after all the Middle East is a huge market of 520 million people

Leaders such as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salam, also known as MbS made the recognition of the State of Palestine the number one condition for normalizing Saudi relations with Israel

The Middle East can be the “new Europe,” Mbs said in October 2018 as he vowed to see the region thrive economically.

The crown prince told a packed audience at the Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh that he would like to see the economic transformation of the region happen within his lifetime.

“I believe the new Europe is the Middle East,” MbS said. “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in five years will be completely different, ” and he was absolutely right. Saudi Arabia today is completely different than the Saudi Arabia of 2018. While in 2010 Saudi Arabia declared that new tourists were not allowed, Saudi Arabia’s tourism minister said on December 23, 2023, that the kingdom counted more than 100 million tourists in 2023 – the numbers show growth in visits from international travelers, but that it still has work to do to become a globally competitive destination., the said minister added

Conclusion:

The recognition of Palestine as a state by the United States is of utmost importance for the security and stability of Isarel and the entire Middle East region . The realization of a two-state solution could herald a new era of peace and cooperation, benefiting not only the people of Palestine and Israel but also the broader Middle East.

Mr Biden : The time to act is now and this is your only chance to get reelected