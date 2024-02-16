Biden warns Netanyahu against Rafah offensive in new call

A satellite image shows people gathering on the streets, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, Gaza, February 3, 2024. © Maxar Technologies, Reuters

US President Joe Biden warned in a new call with Israeli Prime Minister Binjamin Netanyahu on Thursday against Israel launching an operation on the Gaza Strip city of Rafah without a plan to keep civilians safe.

Summary:

on the Gaza Strip city of Rafah without a plan to keep civilians safe. The Washington Post report cited several US and Arab diplomats, said that the United States, Israel’s main ally, was working with several Arab countries on a comprehensive plan for long-term peace between Israel and the Palestinians. The plan included a firm timeline for the establishment of a Palestinian state, the newspaper reported.

Israeli forces stormed the main hospital in southern Gaza on Thursday, hours after Israeli fire killed a patient and wounded six others inside the complex.

on Thursday, hours after Israeli fire killed a patient and wounded six others inside the complex. The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says at least 28,663 people have been killed and 68,395 wounded in Israeli strikes on the enclave since October 7, the vast majority women and children. Israeli officials say about 1,140 people were killed in the Hamas-led October 7 attacks in southern Israel. Militant fighters took some 250 hostages during the attack and 132 are still in Gaza, according to Israeli figures.

FRANCE24/AFP