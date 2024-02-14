Turkey ready to work with Egypt to help rebuild Gaza: Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) shakes hands with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (R) during an official visit to Egypt on February 14, 2023. © AFP

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkey was ready to cooperate with Egypt to help rebuild Gaza as he made his first visit to the country since 2012, vowing to boost trade with Egypt to $15 billion in the short term. The news came as the Israeli military said that its fighter jets “began a series of strikes in Lebanon”, raising fears of a war between the two countries after months of cross-border fire.

Here is a Summary of what is going on Today in The Middle East :