Hariri meets several officials ahead of 19th anniversary of his father’s assassination

Former PM Saad Hariri hosted a meeting at his Central House in Beirut with the US Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson, in the presence of former Minister Ghattas Khoury, to discuss the latest developments.

Lebanon’s Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri who arrived in Beirut on Sunday received several visitors at his Central House in Bairut on Tuesday

Lebanese media reported that he met with the US Ambassador to Lebanon, Lisa Johnson, in the presence of former Minister Ghattas Khoury, to discuss the latest developments. He also met with Mufti of the Republic, Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, with whom he discussed the latest developments before the meeting expanded to include regional muftis, members of the Sharia Council, and scholars.

Hariri, who withdrew from political life two years ago is in Beirut to prepare for the 19th anniversary of the assassination of his father former PM Rafik Hariri and his companions on February 14, 2005

Former slain Lebanese PM Rafik Hariri, father of ex-PM Saad Hariri was assassinated in downtown Beirut on February 14, 2005. Three Hezbollah operatives Habib Merhi, Hussein Oneissi, and Salim Ayyash were sentenced to life imprisonment by the UN- backed Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL) for killing Hariri, but Hezbollah refused to hand them over to the court .

Lebanese Media also reported that Hariri will also meet with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and former PSP chief Walid Jumblatt.

Other officials

Hariri also received at the Center House the head of the Marada Movement, Suleiman Franjieh and his son, MP Tony Franjieh, and former minister Youssef Fenianos.

Egyptian ambassador

He also received the Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon Alaa Moussa and discussed with him the latest developments on the local and regional arenas and relations between the two countries. Ambassador Moussa pointed out, “It is an important day for me that I had the opportunity to meet Hariri. In fact, I see it as a normal meeting at this stage, and it carries importance. Saad Hariri has many ideas and connection to Lebanon even when he is abroad, and it was an opportunity for me to hear from him his assessment of the stage and his vision.” For the days to come, I am happy with this opportunity and, God willing, we will see what the next one brings.”

Cypriot ambassador

Hariri also received the Cypriot Ambassador, Maria Haggi Teodosio, and discussed with her the latest developments and bilateral relations. Teodosio explained: “I came to express my respect and appreciation for the memory of the late Rafik Hariri on the anniversary of his assassination, and to recall the close relations that my country enjoys with Lebanon, and the personal relations that linked Saad Hariri to the Cypriot government during his tenure as prime minister.”

Russian ambassador

Hariri also met with Russian Ambassador Alexander Rudakov, in the presence of his advisor for Russian affairs, George Shaaban, and discussed with him the developments and bilateral relations between the two countries.

Rudakov said: “We met today with Hariri, and these meetings are very rare, once a year, and we hope to return to the meetings that were before the crisis, and discuss some internal and regional matters repeatedly, and of course we always strive to find a solution for Lebanon with any possibility, possibility.” Compatibility between parties and movements, and we consider that the role of the President is very important in this context. In recent days, we have seen many articles in the media that talk about Russia’s role in this field. I am certain that the Russian Federation always welcomes any visit by Hariri to it.”

Spanish ambassador

Hariri also received the Spanish Ambassador, Jesus Santos Aguado, in the presence of former Minister Gharras Khoury, and discussed with him the bilateral relations between the two countries and the latest developments.

He also met with the French Ambassador to Lebanon, Herve Magro, and discussed with him the situation in Lebanon, the region, and bilateral relations.

Major Othman and other Internal security officials

Hariri also met with: Director General of the Internal Security Forces, Major General Imad Othman, accompanied by the Head of the Information Division, Brigadier General Khaled Hammoud, the Acting Director General of General Security, Major General Elias Al-Bisari, the Director of Intelligence in the Army, Brigadier General Tony Kahwaji, and the Deputy Head of the State Security Service, Brigadier General Hassan Shuqair, and discussed with them Security conditions in the country

Hariri said on Jan. 24 , 2022 that he was stepping back from political life and would not run in the parliamentary election, turning Lebanon’s sectarian politics on its head as the country grapples with a financial crisis. He blamed Hezbollah and Iranian influence for his decision.

One Lebanese observer told ya-Libnan

“The visit will only confirm that Hariri’s absence from the scene has not affected his popularity . The Future Movement is using this visit and the surrounding circumstances to renew its allegiance to him.