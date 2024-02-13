Three out of 8 hostages injured in Israeli airstrikes died, says Hamas

War on Gaza photo: Dozens of Palestinians, mostly women and children were killed in Israeli strikes in Rafah, Gaza Feb 12, 2024

The official spokesman for the military wing of the Hamas movement, Abu Ubaida, announced that “3 of the hostages who were seriously yesterday seriously injured in the barbaric Zionist airstrikes on the Gaza Strip were killed.” He added: “We will postpone announcing the names and photos of the dead for the coming days until the fate of the rest of the wounded becomes clear.”

Yesterday Reuters reported that Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip over the past 96 hours have killed two Israeli hostages and seriously injured eight others.

“Their conditions are becoming more dangerous in light of the inability to provide them with appropriate treatment.(Israel) bears full responsibility for the lives of those injured in light of their continued bombing,” a statement by the military wing of Hamas said, regarding the remaining hostages.

