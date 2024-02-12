Hariri is in Beirut to participate in the commemoration of his father’s murder

File : Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said on Jan. 24 , 2022 that he was stepping back from political life and would not run in the parliamentary election, turning Lebanon’s sectarian politics on its head as the country grapples with a financial crisis. He blamed Hezbollah and Iranian influence for his decision. He is shown standing in front of a portrait of his father former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri who was assassinated by a Hezbollah operative on Valentine day February 14, 2005.

Lebanon’s Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri arrived in Beirut, where he will participate in the commemoration of the assassination of martyr Prime Minister Rafik Hariri and his companions on Wednesday , February 14, 2005,

Former slain Lebanese PM Rafik Hariri, father of ex-PM Saad Hariri was assassinated in downtown Beirut on February 14, 2005. Three Hezbollah operatives Habib Merhi, Hussein Oneissi, and Salim Ayyash were sentenced to life imprisonment by the UN- backed Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL) for killing Hariri, but Hezbollah refused to hand them over to the court .

MTV reported that Hariri will begin political contacts starting Monday morning, and is expected to remain in Lebanon for one week.