Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to step down.

The actions of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are facing increasing scrutiny, with growing claims that he is deliberately blocking peace talks in the conflict.

Adding to pressure on the leader is former US Secretary of state Hillary Clinton, who has now said he “should go” over his handling of the war.

The former presidential candidate and first lady told MSNBC’s Alex Wagner Tonight that Mr Netanyahu was to blame for the oversights that led to the Hamas attack on 7 October.

“Netanyahu should go,” she said.

“He is not a trustworthy leader. It was on his watch that the attack happened.

“He needs to go, and if he’s an obstacle to a ceasefire, if he’s an obstacle to exploring what’s to be done the day after, he absolutely needs to go.”

More than 27,708 Palestinians have been killed and over 67,000 injured by Israeli strikes, official figures from the enclave’s Hamas-run health ministry say, since Hamas killed around 1,140 people on 7 October.

One of the greatest myths about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is that he’s an astute statesman. His foreign policies regarding Iran, the United States, Hamas and in other crucial areas suggest the exact opposite, according to Isareli newspaper Haaretz

“This nation deserves better. His arrogant, smirking promise that “all will be investigated after the war” is a typical yet no less revolting lie meant to stall, delay and deceive.” Haaretz added.

“Yes, we know he has no core ethics and values, and no moral compass, otherwise he would not have stood for election four times between 2019 and 2021 under criminal indictments. Yet still it is worth reiterating: Netanyahu Delenda est. Netanyahu must be politically destroyed, otherwise Israel will go down with him.” Alon Pinkas wrote in an analysis in Haaretz

Sky News/ Haaretz