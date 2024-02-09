Major General Hassan Odeh appointed as Chief of Staff of Lebanon’s Army

Major General Hassan Odeh was appointed by the caretaker cabinet as Chief of Staff of Lebanon’s Army

On Thursday Feb/8/2024, the caretaker cabinet decided to appoint Brigadier General Hassan Odeh as Chief of Staff of the Army, granting him a five-month advance for promotion, and promoting him to the rank of Major General.



Below is a brief biography of General Odeh:

Was born in Bater, Chouf, Lebanon on February 11, 1968.

Volunteered in the army as an officer cadet on January 15, 1990.

Graduated from the Military College with the rank of Lieutenant as of April 23, 1994,

Holds a university degree in military sciences, and a master’s degree in political science – diplomacy and international security, and is fluent in the following languages: French, English, and Italian.

Attened several courses at home and abroad, including a course in France and a course on staff work in Italy.

Rose to various positions, including: company commander in an infantry brigade and intervention regiment, commander of the 73rd Battalion, commander of the 3rd Intervention Regiment, and commander of the 11th Infantry Brigade.

Holder of the following medals: National Unity – Dawn of the South – Military Appreciation, silver class – Lebanese Merit, second and third degrees – National Cedar, knight and officer – Combating Terrorism – Military Pride, silver class.

He received the Army Commander’s commendation and congratulations several times.

He is married to Mrs. Hala Halima, and has three children: Jawad, Jalal, and Sama.