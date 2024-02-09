Bidenwarns that any Israeli military operation in Rafah, Gaza will be disastrous

File: A child reacts as people salvage belongings amid the rubble of a damaged building following strikes on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on November 12, 2023, © Mohammed Abed, AFP

Israel’s military response in the Gaza Strip to the October 7 attacks by Hamas has been “over the top,” said US President Joe Biden, adding that he is working to achieve a sustained pause in fighting. The White House warned that any Israeli military operation in Rafah, where more than one million people are sheltering, with no planning or little thought would be a “disaster”.

Summary:

Israeli air strikes killed more than a dozen people in Rafah on Thursday morning, hours after Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu rejected Hamas’s ceasefire terms and vowed to expand the offensive into the overcrowded southern Gaza city. More than half of the Palestinian territory’s population has fled to Rafah, which lies on the mostly sealed border with Egypt.

on Thursday morning, hours after Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu rejected Hamas’s ceasefire terms and vowed to expand the offensive into the overcrowded southern Gaza city. More than half of the Palestinian territory’s population has fled to Rafah, which lies on the mostly sealed border with Egypt. The United States warned that any Israeli military operation in Rafah, where more than 1 million people are sheltering, with no planning or little thought would be a “disaster” .

where more than 1 million people are sheltering, with no planning or little thought would be . Israel’s military response in Gaza to the October 7 attacks by Hamas has been “over the top,” US President Joe Biden said Thursday night.

to the October 7 attacks by Hamas has been “over the top,” US President Joe Biden said Thursday night. About 30 rockets were fired into northern Israel from Lebanon late Thursday into early Friday, following an Israeli drone strike that killed Abbas al-Debs a senior commander of Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

late Thursday into early Friday, following an Israeli drone strike that killed Abbas al-Debs a senior commander of Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says at least 27,840 people have been killed and 67,317 wounded in Israeli strikes on the enclave since October 7. Israeli officials say about 1,140 people were killed in the Hamas-led October 7 attacks in southern Israel. Militant fighters took some 250 hostages during the attack and 132 are still in Gaza, according to Israeli figures.

in Israeli strikes on the enclave since October 7. Israeli officials say about 1,140 people were killed in the Hamas-led October 7 attacks in southern Israel. Militant fighters took some 250 hostages during the attack and 132 are still in Gaza, according to Israeli figures. Four top Middle Eastern diplomats reiterated calls for “irreversible” steps towards the recognition of a Palestinian state during talks on the war in Gaza hosted by Saudi Arabia, state media reported on Friday.

US forces destroyed four explosive-loaded drone boats and seven mobile anti-ship cruise missile launchers Thursday that could target vessels in the Red Sea, the US military’s Central Command said.

AFP/ France 24

LIVE