U.S. slaps sanctions on Iranian firms, individuals involved in drones, revolutionary guard

Photo: An Iranian Shahed-129 drone is displayed at a rally in Tehran in 2016. It is similar to the drones used by Russia against Ukraine

The U.S. Treasury on February 2 slapped fresh sanctions on a network of four companies based in Iran and Hong Kong for involvement in providing materials and sensitive technology for Iran’s ballistic missile and unmanned-aerial-vehicle programs, including the Shahed class of drones used by Russia against Ukraine.

The Treasury said it has also slapped sanctions on six officials of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp’s Cyber-Electronic Command “for malicious cyber-activities against critical infrastructure in the United States and elsewhere.”

RFERL