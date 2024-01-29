Unmasking Iran’s Proxy Strategy: A Call for Decisive Action

In the complex geopolitical landscape of the Middle East, the United States faces a formidable challenge in addressing the pervasive threat of terrorism. President Biden’s commitment to countering terrorism is commendable, but it is essential to confront the source of instability head-on. Ignoring Iran’s role and turning a blind eye to its proxy networks only perpetuates the cycle of violence and hampers the prospects for lasting peace in the region.

By Ali Hussein

The Proxy Web:

Iran’s strategy of employing proxies across the Middle East is a well-established and potent method of extending its influence. Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, Hamas in Gaza, the People’s Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Iraq, and Shiite militias in Syria all serve as extensions of Iran’s geopolitical ambitions. For Tehran, these proxies are not mere entities in foreign lands but strategic extensions of its power, allowing it to project influence and destabilize the region at will.

Understanding the Linkages:

Hezbollah in Lebanon:

Hezbollah’s symbiotic relationship with Iran is integral to Tehran’s influence in Lebanon. The group acts as a proxy extension, advancing Iran’s interests and exacerbating tensions in the region. President Biden must recognize that stability in Lebanon cannot be achieved without addressing Iran’s involvement through Hezbollah.



Houthis in Yemen:

Iran’s support for the Houthi rebels in Yemen is a blatant example of Tehran’s meddling in regional affairs. The ongoing conflict in Yemen is intricately linked to Iran’s strategic objectives, and any genuine effort to establish peace must involve confronting Iran’s role in fueling the conflict.

Hamas in Gaza:

The link between Iran and Hamas is longstanding, with Tehran providing financial and military support. Ignoring this connection undermines efforts to bring stability to Gaza and perpetuates the cycle of violence. President Biden must acknowledge that Hamas is a proxy serving Iran’s regional ambitions.

People’s Mobilization Forces in Iraq:

The PMF’s ties to Iran are well-documented, posing a significant challenge to Iraq’s sovereignty. Addressing the root cause of instability in Iraq requires acknowledging and countering Iran’s influence through its proxy networks.

Shiite Militias in Syria:

Iran’s support for Shiite militias in Syria has played a pivotal role in prolonging the Syrian conflict. President Biden must recognize that a comprehensive approach to peace in Syria necessitates confronting Iran’s proxy activities.

A Call for Decisive Action:

President Biden must unequivocally acknowledge that there can be no lasting peace in the Middle East without addressing Iran’s proxy strategy. Ignoring or downplaying Iran’s threats through its proxies is a recipe for continued instability and conflict. The United States, in collaboration with its allies, should adopt a multifaceted approach that combines diplomatic pressure, economic sanctions, and strategic countermeasures to curb Iran’s influence in the region.

By targeting the source of Middle East troubles – Iran’s use of proxies to destabilize the region – President Biden can pave the way for a more secure and peaceful future. It is time to call a spade a spade and tackle the root causes of instability with unwavering resolve.