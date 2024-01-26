WHO chief breaks down while describing conditions in Gaza as “Hellish”

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus , The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has described the situation in Gaza as “hellish”, becoming emotional as he talked.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus lived through war himself as a child and his own children hid in a bunker during bombardments in Ethiopia’s 1998-2000 border war with Eritrea.

“I’m a true believer because of my own experience that war doesn’t bring solution, except more war, more hatred, more agony, more destruction. So let’s choose peace and resolve this issue politically,” he told the WHO executive board in Geneva.

“I think all of you have said the two-state solution and so on, and hope this war will end and move into a true solution.”

He broke down as he said the current situation was now “beyond words”.

Israel’s ambassador said the WHO chief’s comments represented a “complete leadership failure”.

“The statement by the director-general was the embodiment of everything that is wrong with WHO since 7 October. No mention of the hostages, the rapes, the murder of Israelis, nor the militarization of hospitals and Hamas’ despicable use of human shields,” Meirav Eilon Shahar said in comments sent to Reuters news agency.

Genocide

ICJ is set to deliver a ruling tomorrow on whether to implement the emergency measures – although it will not yet make a decision on the accusation of genocide.

South Africa has accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza – something that Israel strongly denies.

Friday’s ruling will not decide on the case for genocide. Instead, it will rule on whether to implement a series of emergency measures put forward by South Africa – including an immediate ceasefire.

Hamas said on Thursday that if the International Court of Justice issues a ruling calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian movement will abide by it as long as Israel reciprocates.

Hamas will release all the Israeli hostages in Gaza if Israel releases all Palestinians prisoners, senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan said at a news conference in Beirut.

