Pressure on Netanyahu mounts over his failed exit strategy as Israel’s Gaza war intensifies

As pressure on Israel to formulate an exit strategy mounts, the fighting in Gaza seems to only intensify, with more than 26,000 Palestinians killed.

While the Israeli military claims to have encircled the southern city of Khan Younes, it is also burying its dead after the army’s deadliest single day since October 7. We hear reactions to the death of 21 Israeli reservists.

For Israel‘s Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, it’s all happening as he faces the wrath of families of hostages who want their loved ones home safe, and as US and European allies dial up pressure to do what he has always resisted: work towards an actual two-state solution with the Palestinians.

It is also about political survival. When the fighting ends, Netanyahu faces a reckoning over security lapses on his watch, not to mention three corruption cases. For Israel, it’s about a shattered sense of invincibility. For ordinary Palestinians, it’s a living nightmare. How to end this cycle of death?

France24’s GUESTS

Irris MAKLER , FRANCE 24 Jerusalem correspondent

, FRANCE 24 Jerusalem correspondent Khaled ELGINDY , Senior Fellow at the Middle East Institute

, Senior Fellow at the Middle East Institute Itamar RABINOVICH, Former Israeli ambassador to the United States; President Emeritus of Tel Aviv University

France 24