ICJ tells Israel to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza, rejects Israeli’s request to throw out the case

The United Nations’ top court was ruling on a request for emergency measures by South Africa, which brought the genocide case. Israel has dismissed the accusations.

What we know

The International Court of Justice has ordered Israel to take all measures within its power to prevent acts of genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, a ruling that could have far-reaching consequences though the court has no power to enforce it. The United Nations’ top court stopped short of ordering a cease-fire requested by South Africa while it hears the full case accusing Israel of genocide. The U.S. and Israel have dismissed the accusations.

CIA Director William Burns is set to meet with Qatar’s prime minister and the director of Mossad this weekend in an effort to break a deadlock in talks for a new hostage deal with Hamas. The U.S. has reiterated its support for Qatar’s role as a mediator after the Gulf state was angered by leaked criticism from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Nasser Hospital, the main health facility in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, has reportedly run out of anesthesia and food. The IDF said it was intensifying operations in the area and has alleged Hamas is operating from within the hospital complex, but did not present evidence for the claim. The U.N. has raised the alarm for hundreds of patients and thousands of displaced civilians trapped inside.

More than 26,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 64,400 have been injured , and thousands more are missing and presumed dead.

Israeli military officials said at least 220 soldiers have been killed during the ground invasion of Gaza. About 1,200 people were killed and about 240 hostages were taken after Hamas launched multipronged attacks on Israel on Oct. 7.

Palestinians welcome ruling

In the first reaction from a leading Palestinian figure, the provisional measures ordered by the ICJ were welcomed today by the Palestinian foreign minister.

In a televised speech, Riyad al-Maliki said that the panel of 17 judges “assessed the facts and the law, they ruled in favor of humanity and international law.”

He added that his government was calling on all states to ensure the measures ordered by the court are implemented “including by Israel.”

Al-Maliki is foreign minister for the Palestinian Authority, which partially administers the occupied West Bank. Hamas controls Gaza.

ICJ rejects Israel’s request to throw out the case

The ICJ has declined Israel’s request to throw out the genocide case brought against it by South Africa, saying that the allegations “appear to be capable of falling within the provisions of the” Genocide Convention of 1948.

President Joan E. Donoghue noted that at this stage in the case, the ICJ does not have to rule definitively whether Israel is guilty of genocide, only that the allegations it is accused of could potentially fall within its jurisdiction.

“Given this conclusion, the court considers that it cannot exceed to Israel’s requests for the case to be removed from the general list,” she said.

NBC News