Biden, Trump win New Hampshire primaries

Donald Trump has won the New Hampshire GOP primary, while President Joe Biden prevailed on the Democratic side as a write-in candidate.

The former president’s commanding victory makes a November rematch with Biden look more likely than ever. Trump’s main rival, Nikki Haley, finished in second.

Biden didn’t campaign in the state or have his name placed on the ballot after New Hampshire defied new party rules by holding its primary before South Carolina’s.

CANDIDATE VOTES PCT. Donald TrumpGOP 101,245 53.6% Nikki HaleyGOP 84,973 45.0% Ron DeSantisGOP 1,263 0.7% Chris ChristieGOP 365 0.2% Total Write-InsGOP 270 0.1% Vivek RamaswamyGOP 222 0.1% Mike PenceGOP 129 0.07% Mary MaxwellGOP 101 0.05%

If voters were looking for a magnanimous victory speech from Trump, they didn’t get it Tuesday night.

“You can’t let people get away with (expletive),” Trump railed as he criticized Haley for failing to exit the race after he won New Hampshire’s GOP primary.

From the stage, former candidate and now-Trump backer Vivek Ramaswamy declared the race over.

But if Trump is looking to pivot to the general election, he didn’t do so Tuesday.

Instead, he repeated lies about the 2020 election and slammed those who voted for Haley, saying they only did so “‘cause they want me to look as bad as possible.”

Unlike his election night speech in Iowa, where he called for unity, Trump is making clear his fury that Haley is not dropping out after finishing second.

“This is not your typical victory speech, but let’s not have someone take a victory when she had a very bad night,” Trump said, complaining that Haley came in third in Iowa “and she’s still hanging around.”

“I don’t get too angry. I get even,” he told a crowd of supporters packed into a steamy hotel ballroom.

AP