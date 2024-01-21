Hamas sets 3 conditions  for releasing the hostages: Ceasefire tops the list

Photo Thousands Protest Across Israel Against Netanyahu’s Government , demanded return of hostages and early elections They called Netanyahu the “Face of Evil”

The Palestinian Movement Hamas reportedly offered to release the Israeli hostages but sets several conditions for their release according to Israeli website i24

The conditions include a complete ceasefire, the withdrawal of IDF forces, and international efforts to keep Hamas in power in Gaza

Israeli website i12 reported that the Hamas organization is seeking an end to hostilities, demands a complete cessation of the war, the withdrawal of IDF forces from the Gaza Strip, and international guarantees to maintain its rule.

Minister Gideon Sa’ar, a member of the political and security cabinet reportedly rejected the conditions set by Hamas during the “Shishi-Tarbut” conference, stating, “Of course, we will not agree because we have to go back to living in the area.”

Earlier, the New York Times published interviews with four senior IDF officials who spoke anonymously. They contended that achieving both goals of the war—freeing the hostages and destroying Hamas—simultaneously is challenging. The officials asserted that “the long battle aimed at destroying Hamas will probably cost the lives of the hostages.” They emphasized the potential for diplomatic means to secure the release of hostages, distancing from a strictly military approach.

The IDF spokesperson promptly responded, declaring, “The statements made on behalf of senior IDF officials are not recognized and do not reflect the IDF’s position. The release of the abductees is part of the goals of the war, and a supreme effort by the IDF.”

These statements align with those of Minister Gadi Eisenkot, a member of the War Cabinet. Eisenkot emphasized that while the ultimate goal is the return of the abductees, a negotiated deal is the only viable path.

This development comes as thousands of people demonstrated in central Tel Aviv on Saturday, calling for the return of hostages held in Gaza and early elections to oust Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Demonstrators marched through the city’s Habima Square, a frequent protest site, with some carrying signs calling Netanyahu “the face of evil” and demanding “elections now”.

Protesters demanding the return of hostages also gathered in Haifa and outside the premier’s Jerusalem residence.

Netanyahu is under intense pressure to secure the return of the hostages seized by Hamas on October 7

News Agencies