Confused Trump blames Nikki Haley for the January 6 Capital riot

Trump confuses Nancy Pelosi with Nikki Haley, BlamesHaley for the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot. He said ‘Nikki Haley Is in Charge of Security’

Former President Donald Trump blamed his Republican presidential opponent and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot during a rally on Friday.

Speaking in Concord, New Hampshire, Trump confused his former ambassador to the U.N. with former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). Trump has previously blamed Pelosi for the security breakdown that enabled the Jan. 6 Capitol riot to take place. During his speech, Trump repeatedly said Haley’s name before claiming she was behind the lapse.

“You know, Nikki Haley, Nikki Haley, Nikki Haley, you know they– do you know they destroyed all of the information and all of the evidence?” Trump told the crowd. “Everything. Deleted and destroyed all of it. All of it because of, lots of things. Like, Nikki Haley is in charge of security. We offered her 10,000 people.”

Wow while rambling about January 6th, a confused Trump blames Nikki Haley for January 6th and says she was in charge of security for the Capitol

Trump has also maintained that Pelosi rejected his offer of 10,000 National Guard soldiers for Jan. 6. However, the speaker is not in charge of the National Guard. It would have been well within Trump’s power as commander-in-chief of the armed forces to call up soldiers to protect the Capitol.

The riot occurred after Trump spent two months lying to his supporters about the 2020 election being rigged against him. He spent the weeks after the election pressuring officials in states he lost to overturn the results. When that failed, he urged then-Vice President Mike Pence to refuse to acknowledge the results as the presiding officer in Congress during the election’s certification. When Pence ignored Trump’s plea, a mob stormed the Capitol.

Trump is currently under indictment in two jurisdictions for his attempt to subvert the election. He is the runaway frontrunner to win the Republican nomination.

(Mediaite)