Biden trashes Trump for calling America a ‘failed nation’ and rooting for a stock market crash

File photo of president Biden: We’re doing well, he’s acknowledging that, we’re doing pretty damn well economically and getting better. He wants to see the stock market crash. You know why? He doesn’t want to be the next Herbert Hoover.

As I told him, he’s already Hoover. He’s the only president to be president for four years and lose jobs, not gaining jobs.

President Joe Biden took aim at former President Donald Trump on Thursday and slammed the 2024 GOP frontrunner for calling the U.S. a “failing nation” while rooting for a stock market crash.”

“My predecessor likes to say America is a failing nation. In my faith, ‘Bless me, Father, for he has sinned,’” Biden said, eliciting laughter as he did the sign of the cross.

“I mean, come on. Failing nation. And by the way, did you hear he wants to see the stock market crash?” Biden continued, adding:

“Come on, man. You know some of the things he said. Well, I won’t get started. But look, frankly, to put it very politely, he doesn’t know what he’s talking about,” Biden added of Trump.

Biden delivered the jabs during a speech in North Carolina touting his administration’s investments in high-speed internet access.

“The administration is committing a total of $3 billion to build and fund internet connections in North Carolina. The administration estimates that an additional 300,000 state residents will be able to access the internet by the end of 2026,” noted the AP, while covering the speech.

North Carolina’s Democratic Governor Roy Cooper introduced Biden and also took some shots at Trump, saying, “I want a president who wakes up every morning thinking about the American people instead of a president who wakes up every morning thinking about himself.”

(MIRROR)