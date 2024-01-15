Trump sparks health concerns over his struggling with mobility

The former President has been dogged by recent speculation about his health ahead of the Iowa caucus, as multiple online comments claim he is struggling with mobility in his right leg.

By KIA FATAHI, CLAIRE ANDERSON

Donald Trump raised questions about his health from his opponents after a video of him seemingly “dragging [that] right leg” went viral on social media, despite no evidence the former president’s health is deteriorating.

The former president, who is set for caucus showdown in a freezing Iowa today, has had to fend off speculation about his health and vitality for years, with Trump preferring to conceal intimate details of his medical records in an effort to maintain his image in front of the public.

But two clips of Trump from a recent address to residents of the city of Waukee have once again sparked questions about his health, with videos reposted by anti-Trump accounts claiming that Trump is dragging his leg behind him, including one where he is delivering “a lot of pizza” to firefighters a day ahead of the Iowa caucus.

One clip on X showed Trump delivering eight boxes of pizza to the members of the Waukee Fire Department. The video was posted by Trump supporter “johnny maga,” to his 63K followers saying the former President is “carrying around 8 pizzas like it’s nothing. Biden would face plant with more than 2.”

The clip was reposted by Ron Filipkowski, the editor-in-chief of the independent news network Meidas Touch, writing that Trump “keeps dragging that right leg.” The reposted video on Filipkowski’s Twitter has garnered 828.8 thousand views.

Another video, posted on X by Washington Examiner reporter Samantha-Jo Roth, showed Trump walking into the Hotel Fort Des Moines in Iowa which will have their coldest caucus as temperatures plummet as low as minus zero degrees Fahrenheit.

The former President can be heard saying: “That’s a lot of cold weather… We have a lot of meetings tonight, a lot of tremendous support, but it’s nasty out there.” The video has been viewed more than 186,000 times.

The clip was accompanied by several comments seemingly from anti-Trump accounts, with similar unsubstantiated claims that Trump is suffering from mobility issues with his right leg.

One person wrote: “He looks ‘off balance’ while walking!! I am thinking there is a medical problem going on there!!”

