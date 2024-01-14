Israeli army kills 4 militants infiltrating from Lebanon, report

Beirut – Israeli soldiers exchanged fire with militants attempting to cross from Lebanon into Israel and killed four of them, the Israeli military said on Sunday.

The soldiers were on patrol in Har Dov around the disputed Shebaa Farms area, according to the military’s statement, when they spotted the four who opened fire at the force. “During the exchanges of fire, IDF (Israel Defence Forces) forces conducted artillery and mortar fire toward the area,” the military said.

Islamic Ezz Brigades, the military arm of Hamas declared responsibility for the Shebaa farms attack.

(Reuters)