Hezbollah fires over 60 rockets at Israel in response to killing of Hamas leader

A file photo taken on January 5, 2024 showing buildings in the Lebanese town of Tair Harfa as smoke billows over northern Israel, amid ongoing cross-border tensions as fighting continues between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. © AFP

Lebanon’s Hezbollah militia fired more than 60 rockets at an Israeli military base on Saturday, the group said, describing the barrage as an initial response to the killing of Hamas’s deputy leader in Beirut. Israel’s bombardment of Gaza continued on Saturday despite UN warnings that the Palestinian territory has become “uninhabitable”.

Summary:

Lebanon’s Hezbollah militia fired more than 60 rockets at an Israeli military base on Saturday, the group said, describing the barrage as a response to the killing of Hamas’s deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut.

on Saturday, the group said, describing the barrage as a response to the killing of Hamas’s deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut. UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said Friday that Gaza has become “uninhabitable” and reiterated warnings that “a public health disaster is unfolding” in the enclave. “Gaza has simply become uninhabitable. Its people are witnessing daily threats to their very existence – while the world watches on,” Griffiths said in a statement.

and reiterated warnings that “a public health disaster is unfolding” in the enclave. “Gaza has simply become uninhabitable. Its people are witnessing daily threats to their very existence – while the world watches on,” Griffiths said in a statement. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Turkey on Friday to begin his fourth Middle East tour since the Israel-Hamas war began. Over the next week, Blinken will travel to Istanbul, Crete, Amman, Doha, Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv, the West Bank, Cairo and Al-‘Ula in Saudi Arabia.

arrived in Turkey on Friday to begin his tour since the Israel-Hamas war began. Over the next week, Blinken will travel to Istanbul, Crete, Amman, Doha, Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv, the West Bank, Cairo and Al-‘Ula in Saudi Arabia. Israeli officials say 1,139 people were killed in the Hamas-led October 7 attacks in southern Israel, among them 695 Israeli civilians including 36 children. At least 22,722 people have been killed and 58,166 wounded in Israel’s ensuing assault on the Gaza Strip, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave. Over 75 % are women and children.

in the Hamas-led October 7 attacks in southern Israel, among them 695 Israeli civilians including 36 children. and in Israel’s ensuing assault on the Gaza Strip, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave. Over 75 % are women and children. Palestinian Red Crescent reports heavy Israeli shelling in Khan Younis



Turkey says it discussed Gaza, Sweden’s NATO accession with Blinken.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh called on Blinken to use his current Middle East tour to end Israel’s “aggression” as war rages in Gaza.

Red Sea shipping attacks by the Iran backed Houthi rebels may impact British economy, UK finance minster Hunt says

A court in Istanbul has ordered 15 of 34 people detained on suspicion of spying for Israel be held in prison awaiting trial, Turkey’s justice minister said late Friday.

News Agencies (FRANCE 24 / AP, AFP, Reuters)