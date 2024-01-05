Biden’s stance on Israel-Hamas war could cost him the election warn re-election campaign staffers

This is how Gaza looks today , tens of thousands of homes were destroyed by Israel in its war against Gaza following the attack by Hamas on October 7. Over 22 ,000 have been killed so far in Gaza and over 85 % of the population are now homeless



A letter sent by 17 anonymous Biden re-election campaign staffers said if the US President does not change his stance over Israel-Hamas war, Americans ‘who have voted blue for decades would feel uncertain about doing so for the first time ever’

Washington – As many as 17 of US President Joe Biden re-election campaign staffers have issued warning in an anonymous letter that he could lose voters over his stance in the Israel-Hamas War.

Democrats in Michigan have also warned the White House that President Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict could cost him enough support within the Arab American community to sway the outcome of the 2024 election in a state he almost certainly can’t afford to lose in his bid for reelection.

The situation has prompted the White House to discuss ways to alleviate tensions with some of the state’s prominent Democrats, including several who have been vocal critics of the president about the war.

“The message has been relayed. We’ve had calls with the White House. We’ve had calls with DNC officials,” said Abraham Aiyash, the third-ranking Democrat in the state House of Representatives, referring to the Democratic National Committee. “We’ve been clear in saying the humanity should matter, but if that is not a calculation that you’re going to make in this moment, recognize that there will be electoral reverberations to this.”

Michigan was a critical component of the so-called blue wall of states that includes Wisconsin and Pennsylvania that Biden returned to the Democratic column, helping him win the White House in 2020. Since then, Democrats have felt more confident about their standing in Michigan, particularly after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer notched a commanding 10-point reelection victory last year.

Muslim voters nationally supported Biden over Trump 64% to 35%, according to AP VoteCast.

Aiyash, the Democratic floor leader in the state House, said Arab American leaders who have spoken to the White House “are worried” about the implications for 2024 and have relayed those concerns to Biden. Other prominent Michigan Democrats have shared similar concerns.

