Germans urges its citizens to leave Lebanon after the assassination of Hamas official in Beirut

File photo of has fighters: Hamas halted the Gaza hostage talks to protest against al-Arouri’s assassination

Germany urged its citizens to leave Lebanon quickly, warning that the Israel-Hamas war could expand after a strike in Beirut killed a senior Hamas leader.

“All German citizens, who are still in Lebanon, are asked to register on the ELEFAND crisis preparedness list and to leave the country as quickly as possible,” wrote the German foreign ministry on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The ministry tried to explain the gravity of the situation

“A further deterioration of the situation and expansion of the conflict cannot be ruled out, especially given the killing of Saleh al-Arouri,” the political number two of Hamas in Beirut on Tuesday, the ministry writes. “This applies above all to the southern part of Lebanon, up to and including the southern urban areas of Beirut.”